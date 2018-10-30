Poway synagogue honors Pittsburgh shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Ner Tamid Synagogue and Temple Adat Shalom hosted an event in Poway Tuesday night to remember the 11 people killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

"The tragedy in Pittsburgh was a community tragedy. It's felt by everyone, not just by Jews," said Ner Tamid Synagogue Board President, Marisa Connell.

Religious leaders preached that by coming together we can heal, grow stronger, overcome hate and live in peace at Tuesday night's candlelight vigil . As for those living with hate in their hearts right now, the community is hoping they will learn violence is not the answer.

"The more we can help people move past the hatred, the closer we'll get," said Connell.

Hundreds of people showed up to the vigil . A number of law enforcement officers were there to monitor the crowd that grew bigger than expected.