Police arrest sex shop murder suspect

SAN DIEGO – The man accused of killing a woman inside a Midway-area sex shop was in custody Tuesday, police said.

San Diego police arrested Shaun Ward, 39, hours after 65-year-old Diane Spanguolo of El Cajon was found dead inside the X-Spot adult bookstore at 3600 Midway Drive, according to SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Spanguolo had suffered upper-body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, Dupree said. The exact nature and origin of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Surveillance video captured images of a white man in his 30s who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue shirt and pants and carrying a navy blue backpack, Dupree said.

Ward was booked into jail and faces murder charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477