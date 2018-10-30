Panda Gao Gao leaves San Diego Zoo to return to China

SAN DIEGO – The eldest of three giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo, Gao Gao left Tuesday morning on his way back home to China.

The departure concludes a long-term loan from China to the zoo. By all accounts, it was a highly successful one.

Along with matriarch Bai Yun, the pandas brought forth five cubs, the youngest of which, Xiao Liwu, remains behind with his mother.

Gao Gao also gave panda researchers at the zoo and elsewhere a wealth of information about what makes a successful panda papa. And panda populations in the wild and captivity have mushroomed.

