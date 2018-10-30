× Napa vineyard worker killed by grape-harvesting machine

NAPA, Calif. — A Napa vineyard worker was killed Monday in an accident involving a grape harvesting machine, authorities said.

Cal Fire responded to a report of a worker stuck in a grape-picking machine at Deconinck Vineyards off Monticello Road near the Silverado Trail, spokesman Bruce Land said.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. The worker was identified by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office as 49-year-old Napa resident Leon Marcelo Lua.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Henry Wofford said first responders were at the scene within five minutes, and Lua was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m.

Lua’s family said he was on the ground working next to the machine when a piece of his clothing got caught in it and pulled him into the machine, killing him.

Cal OSHA said it was investigating the incident.