Man who worked next door to woman killed in adult store speaks out

SAN DIEGO -- A man who works next door to a Midway-area adult store is in shock that a woman he saw often was killed Monday.

Diane Spagnuolo of El Cajon, an employee of the X-Spot adult store, was identified as the 65-year-old woman who was slain inside the shop Monday.

On the afternoon of her murder, one of the first people to the scene was Nayef Ahmaz, the manager of Wholesale Nutrition. He discovered Spagnuolo's body and contacted police.

The images from the horrific scene are fresh in Ahmaz's mind.

"It looked like a slight robbery...it was obvious she wasn't moving," said Ahmaz.

He knew Spagnuolo for about a year and remembered her as a "sweet old grandma" who was always smiling.

Police released images of the suspect Monday evening and less than 24 hours later, 39-year-old Shaun Ward was arrested.

Ward has a list of criminal cases in San Diego spanning from November 2016 to June 2017. He was also on probation at the time of Spagnuolo's murder according to online records.

Ward is due in court for his arraignment Thursday.