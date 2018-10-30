Homeowner shoots man who was pounding on door with rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A homeowner shot a man who was pounding on the front door of an Alta Vista home Tuesday, police said.

The series of events began shortly before 3 a.m. at a house in the 5800 block of Mariposa Place, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The homeowner heard a commotion outside his house and when he looked outside he saw a man picking up rocks in a flower bed in his yard, Foster said.

The man then walked to the front door and started yelling and pounding on the door, Foster said. The man pounded on the door hard enough to shatter the glass in the security door.

The homeowner then armed himself with a gun and ordered the man to leave while telling him that he was armed, Foster said.

After the man continued yelling and pounding on the door, the homeowner fired a shot through the door that struck the man in the left shoulder, Foster said.

The man fled after being struck by the gunshot and officers located him a short distance away, Foster said.

He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Foster said.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department's southeastern division were investigating the incident.