Get paid to pet puppies

DALLAS– A Texas company is looking for a ‘puptern.’

MUTT’s Canine Cantina is paradise for humans and their four-legged best friends, offering fun pawtys such as ‘Yappy Hour.’

The dog-friendly restaurant, bar and dog park posted to their Instagram that they are seeking their first ever ‘MUTTS Puptern at its second location opening in Fort Worth. The post asks pup lovers to submit a video or photo of their petting skills by November 12.

The selected intern will be paid $100 per hour.