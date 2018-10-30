Get paid to pet puppies

DALLAS– A Texas company is looking for a ‘puptern.’
MUTT’s Canine Cantina is paradise for humans and their four-legged best friends, offering fun pawtys such as ‘Yappy Hour.’
The dog-friendly restaurant, bar and dog park posted to their Instagram that they are seeking their first ever ‘MUTTS Puptern at its second location opening in Fort Worth. The post asks pup lovers to submit a video or photo of their petting skills by November 12.
Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth? Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location! Creativity is encouraged– tell us why you're the best fit for the position in your caption! #MUTTSFortWorth #MUTTSpuptern
The selected intern will be paid $100 per hour.