Ex-NFL player talks about rape charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A Superior Court arraignment was rescheduled Tuesday to Nov. 15 for ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who is accused of raping two women in Encinitas earlier this year and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl 15 years ago.

Winslow, 35, is charged with felony counts of kidnapping, forcible rape and rape of an unconscious person. The son of former San Diego Charger legend Kellen Winslow is also charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and trespassing.

As he came out of court, FOX 5 asked him if he had anything he wanted to say to the public about the charges against him.

"I’m innocent," Winslow said. "To the people who know me out there, who know what type of person I am, know my character, my NFL friends and family, just my regular friends and family .... they know who I am. And I’m an innocent guy. I’m an innocent man."

Of the three women who have accused him, Winslow had this to say: “It’s a money grab, and unfortunately that’s the society we live in now.”

A trial date could be set at the hearing in two weeks.

Earlier this month, the alleged victim in the 2003 case testified that she was raped at a home in Scripps Ranch after having a few drinks.

In the newer case, Winslow II is accused of luring a 54-year-old transient, who was hitchhiking, into his Hummer for a ride, then raping her on March 17, and raping a 58-year-old homeless woman on May 13.

Prosecutors allege the defendant picked up the older of the two victims, who he knew from a prior encounter, and offered to take her to have coffee but instead took her to a secluded area and raped her, then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The defendant faces life in prison if convicted.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.