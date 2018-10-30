Disgruntled woman targets employee by driving into Subway restaurant, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Authorities arrested a woman they say intentionally drove her car into a Subway restaurant in Escondido early Tuesday.

Escondido police told FOX 5 they received reports around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday that a woman had driven her car into the Subway in the 2400 block of East Valley Parkway because she had a previous issue with one of the employees.

The 22-year-old woman crashed her Honda sedan into the restaurant before getting out of the car and attempting to fight one of the two employees inside the location, Escondido police Sgt. Ryan Banks said.

She was being treated at Palomar Medical Center for evaluation of a complaint of pain to her wrist and is expected to face charges for assault with a deadly weapon, Banks said.

The employee was not injured.

Investigators have yet to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The store had major damage and it was not immediately known when it would reopen.