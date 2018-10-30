Couple from India reportedly fell from Yosemite viewpoint while taking selfie

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – A young married couple from India were the man and woman who fell to their deaths from Yosemite’s Taft last week, park officials reported Tuesday.
Park rangers recovered the bodies of Meenakshi Moorthy, 30 and her husband, Vishnu Viswanath, 29, about 800 feet below the scenic overlook last Thursday. Viswanath’s brother told the Associated Press that the two were apparently trying to take a selfie from the viewpoint Wednesday evening when they fell.
The couple curated a website about their travel adventures called “Holidays and Happily Ever Afters,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.
Ironically, Moorthy recently wrote on their Instagram account about the dangers of people trying to take photos from high places for their social media accounts, the Mercury News reported.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 … Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? … When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. … Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ … Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 … PS – Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
Although the couple was born in India, they were living in the Bay Area, where Viswanath worked as a software engineer for Cisco in San Jose.