Couple from India reportedly fell from Yosemite viewpoint while taking selfie

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – A young married couple from India were the man and woman who fell to their deaths from Yosemite’s Taft last week, park officials reported Tuesday.

Park rangers recovered the bodies of Meenakshi Moorthy, 30 and her husband, Vishnu Viswanath, 29, about 800 feet below the scenic overlook last Thursday. Viswanath’s brother told the Associated Press that the two were apparently trying to take a selfie from the viewpoint Wednesday evening when they fell.

The couple curated a website about their travel adventures called “Holidays and Happily Ever Afters,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Ironically, Moorthy recently wrote on their Instagram account about the dangers of people trying to take photos from high places for their social media accounts, the Mercury News reported.

Although the couple was born in India, they were living in the Bay Area, where Viswanath worked as a software engineer for Cisco in San Jose.