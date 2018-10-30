Chase suspect, passenger surrender near Corona

CORONA, Calif. — Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Corona Tuesday evening before the driver and passenger were taken into custody after stopping the car in the middle of an intersection.

The chase started when Covina police tried pulling the car over for not having license plates and it fled from officers, according to California Highway Patrol, KTLA reported.

About 8:10 p.m., the vehicle was surrounded by patrol vehicles after driving through surface streets with law enforcement trailing behind, as seen in Sky5 video. The chase followed a pursuit with authorities along the 91 Freeway.

The vehicle, described by CHP as a silver Chevrolet sedan, could be seen stopped in the middle of an intersection as a line of three patrol vehicles with their lights flashing were stopped in front of it — facing the car head-on.

At 8:15 p.m., the driver, dressed in a white shirt and long dark shorts, could be seen getting out of the vehicle slowly with his arms raised.

He then turned around and started walking backwards toward the patrol vehicles. A minute later, as he was seen just a few feet away from the cruisers, he could be seen raising his shirt up — apparently showing whether weapons were on him.

He then got on his knees as uniformed officers placed him in handcuffs and escorted him away. Another man, also dressed in a white shirt and long shorts, was seen getting out of the vehicle at 8:17 p.m.

Raising his arms up, he also walked backward toward the law enforcement officers before kneeling on the ground and being taken into custody.

Minutes later, about 8:21 p.m., a K-9 unit on a leash ran over to the vehicle and jumped into the car. The dog’s leash appeared to get tangled around the car as he ran back towards the officers.

A minute later, five uniformed officers walked toward the vehicle — appearing to search through it and popping the trunk open with their guns raised.

Several bystanders at a Chevrolet gas station located on one corner of the intersection could be seen watching as authorities took the men into custody and searched the vehicle

Check back for updates to this developing story.