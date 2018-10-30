Local animal center to give adoption fee discount for trade-in Halloween candy

SAN DIEGO — The Helen Woodward Animal Center announced Tuesday it will offer adoption fee discounts when children 12 years old or younger exchange the candy they get on Halloween for an orphan pet.

Kids will receive $10 off adoption fees for every 50 pieces of candy they trade in, with a maximum of 400 pieces and $80 off for dogs and 250 pieces and $50 off for cats. Collected candy will be donated to homebound elderly residents as part of the animal center’s program that helps feed the pets of people with limited mobility.

“We love this promotion for so many reasons,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoptions Service Manager Ashley Freeman. “It gives parents a great way to incentivize their kids, keeps kids healthier, and finds homes for our orphan pets. Best of all, it teaches a great lesson about prioritizing and sacrifice when you take on the responsibility of a new pet. Those are both important things for kids to understand about pet ownership.”

According to the animal center, excessive sugar consumption has been linked to increased risk of obesity, tooth decay and diabetes, while pet ownership has been linked to decreased rates of blood pressure and anxiety and increased physical activity and positivity.

Children must get the approval of their parents before adopting an animal. Residents can bring their candy to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Nov. 1-4 during normal adoption hours to take advantage of the fee discount. Residents can also call the center’s adoption department at (858) 756- 4117, ext. 313, to inquire about pets eligible for adoption.