3 kids killed, 1 injured while waiting for school bus in Indiana

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Three children were killed in a crash while waiting for a school bus in Fulton County, Indiana Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 25 and CR 400 N, according to Indiana State Police.

Three students, who were from the same family, were killed, the fourth was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, Indiana State police told RTV6.

The parents of the children have been notified, ISP spokesman Tony Slocum posted on Twitter.

@IndStatePolice is working a fatal crash involving students getting on a Tippacanoe Valley School Cororation bus. There are three fatalities and one who has been airlifted to a Ft Wayne hospital. The Parents of the children involved have been notified. — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) October 30, 2018

Tippecanoe Valley School District officials released a statement:

“Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff.”

Fulton County is 120 miles southeast of Chicago.