3 hospitalized after freeway crash near Old Town

SAN DIEGO — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 8 near Old Town, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. on the westbound I- 8, just east of Morena Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

Two people were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and a third person was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Condition reports were not immediately available, but at least one of the patients had major injuries, according to the CHP, which was investigating the circumstances of the crash.