U.S. serviceman left with skull fracture after baseball bat attack

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attacking a 28-year-old Navy man with a baseball bat following an altercation in the Barrio Logan area, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:05 a.m. near the intersection of South 32nd Street and Harbor Drive, just east of Naval Base San Diego, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The two men got into an altercation for unknown reasons and the suspect, a man in his 20s, struck the active duty sailor in the head with a baseball bat, Foster said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a skull fracture and a spine fracture, Foster said.

The sailor’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Brent Williams said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was found nearby and taken into custody, Foster said.

Police did not say whether the two men knew each other.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s Central Division were investigating the incident.