× Suspicious item prompts evacuation of cargo building at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO – The Harbor Police have evacuated a cargo building at Lindbergh Field after the discovery of a suspicious item.

Workers reported the item at the Delta Cargo Building on the southeast side of the airport at about 1:30 p.m. The building on Airlane Roadwas evacuated out of an “abundance of caution,” while explosives experts with the Metropolitan Arson Strike Team investigated the item, officials said. The bomb experts determined that the object was harmless.

The airport’s two passenger terminals were not affected by the evacuation, nor were flight operations, the Harbor Police said.