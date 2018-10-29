Prospect Troy Terry making quick impact on Gulls team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Troy Terry made quite the impression on the San Diego Gulls after being reassigned from Anaheim earlier this month.

The former 2018 Team USA Olympian likely won't be playing here long, which is why he says he's making the most of the opportunity.

Terry admits adjusting to becoming a pro hockey player has been challenging.

"It's been hard," said the right winger. "It's different than college. In college, you're going to class with the guys on your team all day, you live with them, you spend all day with them and here it's a little different. You learn to manage your time, and your lifestyle and I think pro hockey is such a mental game. You've got to have a strong mental mindset."

The 21-year-old was selected by Anaheim in the fifth round of the 2015 draft and became one of the top prospects in the Ducks organization. He began the season in Anaheim, but after going scoreless in six games, the ducks assigned him to San Diego.

"I came down here with the hope of re-finding my game and gaining confidence," said Terry.

The first-year pro netted three goals and two assists in his first two appearances as a Gull.

"I think I always had it there, I just was starting to question the things I usually do and it helps when you play your game and the things that you were doing and creating, work and I was actually able to get some success from what I was doing and that's pretty reassuring," said Terry.

"I mean the past couple games, just playing on the line with him, it's pretty easy to create lanes and create open ice for him just by going to the net and letting him shoot the puck," said teammate Max Jones.

Terry probably won't spend much time in San Diego before he's recalled, so he plans to make the most of it.

"You know I've already learned this... every weekend we're going in, trying to win two games and obviously focus first on Friday night... but we feel good about where we're at as a team," said Terry.

The Gulls return to home ice Friday, November 9th when they take on the Colorado Eagles.