Police release photos of suspected sex shop slayer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Police released pictures of the suspect who may have been involved in the death of a store clerk Monday.

Police received a call at 1:45 p.m. about a person who was potentially deceased at the X-Spot adult bookstore located in the 3600 block of Midway Drive.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and discovered a 65-year-old white female with trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department determined no one else was inside the bookstore.

The preliminary investigation revealed the woman was assaulted inside the bookstore, said police. They also discovered surveillance video from the attack.

Police said the killer was a white man in his 30s who was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed approximately 250 lbs. He was wearing Navy blue clothing and carrying a Navy blue backpack.

The victim was identified, but her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

32.752113 -117.215146