Police arrest man suspected of shooting Navy sailor on freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO -- Officers have arrested a man suspected of killing an active-duty Navy service member who pulled over to help what he thought was a stranded motorist early Saturday, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 2:22 a.m. about a shooting that occurred at southbound Interstate 15 and the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. The caller told dispatchers her boyfriend had just been shot, Lt. Dupree said.

Brandon Acuna, 21, was held on suspicion of shooting 21-year-old Curtis Adams of San Diego. Adams was on active duty with the Navy at the time of his murder, according to San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Investigators learned the victim and his girlfriend pulled over to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. But when the victim got out of the car, he was shot immediately.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body-- he was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest where he later died.

With help from Caltrans workers monitoring freeway cameras, officers were able to track down the suspect's car on northbound I-5 near 32nd Street. Police headed to that location and arrested both the driver and another man they found in the car.

Police said they're suspected in both Adams' slaying and an attempted break-in that led to another shooting on nearby Boundary Street just minutes before the freeway attack. The suspects shot at the victim when he interrupted the men breaking into his vehicle. The victim was not injured, police said.

The transition ramp where the shooting occurred was closed much of Saturday.

The investigations of both incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.