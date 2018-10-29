× New Zealand rattled by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

TAUMARUNUI, New Zealand– A preliminary magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked New Zealand Tuesday, USGS reported.

Coincidentally, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are currently visiting Auckland did not feel the quake, The Sydney Morning Harold reported.

Residents in the New Zealand capital of Wellington and in New Plymouth could feel the tremor, the SMH reported.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed the quake on social media and said she would provide further updates from officials.

To those who felt the quake – GNS have confirmed their assessment that it was M6.2 and 25km SW of Taumarunui. Widely felt across central NZ. Grabbing updates from officials but in the meantime, do check on those around you! — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) October 30, 2018