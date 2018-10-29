New Zealand rattled by 6.2 magnitude earthquake
TAUMARUNUI, New Zealand– A preliminary magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked New Zealand Tuesday, USGS reported.
Coincidentally, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are currently visiting Auckland did not feel the quake, The Sydney Morning Harold reported.
Residents in the New Zealand capital of Wellington and in New Plymouth could feel the tremor, the SMH reported.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed the quake on social media and said she would provide further updates from officials.
-38.883246 175.260712