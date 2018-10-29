Navy sailor’s freeway murder tied to earlier shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man who shot and killed a Navy sailor who had stopped on the freeway to help him shot up a neighborhood just minutes earlier during a unsuccessful attempt to burglarize parked cars, investigators said Monday.

Brandon Acuna, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is suspected of killing Curtis Adams, also 21, when Adams stopped to help who he thought was a stranded driver on southbound Interstate 15 near Interstate 5.

Monday, investigators linked Acuna to a car break-in and shooting that happened shortly before Adams was killed in the 600 block of Boundary Street.

Residents told FOX 5 that a man tried to break into a car at around 2 a.m. When a homeowner came out to confront the burglar, he pulled out a gun and fired before driving off. One resident said she hear eight or nine gunshots. A short time later, police arrived, she said.

Investigators said that about 20 minutes after shooting up the neighborhood, Acuna parked his car on the side of I-15. When Adams, a Navy sailor, pulled over to help him, Acuna panicked and shot him to death in front of his girlfriend. CHP officers noticed a car matching the suspect vehicle's description stopped on northbound I-5 near 32nd Stree. Police headed to that location and detained the driver, identified as Acuna.

Acuna faces charges of murder and car burglary. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of killing Adams.