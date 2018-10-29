× Man suspected of climbing through window, assaulting woman arrested

SAN DIEGO – A man wanted for burglary and sexually assaulting a sleeping woman in Pacific Beach was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Jeffrey Hanze, 55, was found by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department around 3:45 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego police. They did not release any details regarding the arrest.

Investigators said a man crawled through an open window of a home on Chalcedony Street just before 2 a.m. on October 1. Once inside, the man sexually assaulted a sleeping woman. When the woman awoke, the man ran away.

Police named Hanze has the suspect on Friday and asked the public for help in finding him.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.