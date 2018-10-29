Increased security expected at Monte Vista High School after school threat

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Vague but threatening graffiti was found scrawled at Monte Vista High School Monday, prompting heightened security at the campus.

The marker-pen message was discovered Monday afternoon on a partition wall in a boys’ restroom at the Spring Valley secondary school, according to Grossmont Union High School District officials.

The graffiti included “a reference to a possible act of violence” but “lacked any specifics,” according to a GUHSD statement.

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is aware (of the situation) and is investigating,” the advisory states. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased campus supervision and patrols in the area of the school (Tuesday).”