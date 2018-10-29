Evacuations ordered, bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — Evacuations were underway in Pasadena as authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle and package reported in a commercial area of the city on Monday.

Police and a Los Angeles County sheriff’s bomb squad responded to the scene in the 500 block of South Raymond Avenue around 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Police Lt. Tracey Ibarra said.

Public radio station KPCC and the website LAist both have offices nearby, at 474 S. Raymond Ave, KTLA reported.

As a precaution, people were being evacuated and vehicle traffic was restricted within the following area: between Del Mar and California boulevards to the north and south, and Pasadena and Marengo avenues to the east and west. Anyone with a disability or otherwise in need of evacuation assistance can contact police at 626-744-4241.

KPCC reported that their building was among several area businesses evacuated, but police had told them the evacuations were a precautionary measure.

The evacuation area also encompasses a Whole Foods, Disney Store, the Pasadena Humane Society and several other commercial businesses and restaurants on Arroyo Parkway.

It was unclear who initially reported the suspicious items, or why they were deemed suspicious. Aerial footage from the scene showed a bomb-disposal robot in a U-Haul lot on the block.

According to Ibarra, the package was found in close proximity to the vehicle. The lieutenant could not provide further details on what the package consisted of.

Check back for updates on this developing story.