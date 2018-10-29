Email threatens violence at Rancho Bernardo High

POWAY, Calif. – An online threat was made to Rancho Bernardo High School and prompted teachers to secure students in their classrooms Monday morning, according to officials.

An email threatening violence at the school located at 13010 Paseo Lucido was being investigated by San Diego Police Department.

“Our school received an anonymous email threatening violence against our campus. The email does not name specific targets or even our school specifically, but the language is concerning,” Principal Dave Lemaster stated in a letter to parents. “Officers are currently on campus investigating and out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased police presence on campus throughout the day. At this time, students are in their classrooms and safe.”

Officers checked the campus and deemed it safe. Students remained on campus and the school day continued as normal, according to the principal.

Details regarding the threat were not released.