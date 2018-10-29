Boy tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating

GALION, Ohio — A boy in Ohio tested positive for methamphetamine after a night of trick-or-treating, said police.

A police report indicates the boy’s father took him trick-or-treating in Galion, Ohio, a town located between Columbus and Cleveland Sunday night.

When the two returned home, the boy began having a seizure after consuming a few pieces of candy, according to WBNS.

The boy tested positive for meth after he was taken to the E.R.

The remaining candy was collected by police to be tested at a crime lab.

Police warned parents to remain vigilant and to check their children’s candy when returning home from trick-or-treating.