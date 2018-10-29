7 people wounded in shooting at Riverside nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Seven people were wounded in an overnight shooting Sunday at the Sevilla Nightclub in Riverside, police said.

Officers were called to the nightclub in the 3200 block of Mission Inn Avenue at 12:04 a.m. Monday, the Riverside Police Department stated.

The caller reported that shootings had occurred both inside and outside the nightclub, KTLA reported.

Investigators believe the shooting may have started following an altercation inside the club. Several people were apparently involved in the fight and subsequent exchange of gunfire, Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, a Police Department news release stated.

Five more victims of the shooting later arrived at area hospitals on their own to receive medical treatment, police stated.

None of the injuries were described as life-threatening, Railsback said.

I was at Sevilla’s nightclub and they were shooting the place up. I lowkey freaked out. I’m glad my friends and I are okay and I love all my friends for calming me down while we were in there when shots went off. — Marco (@marxq_) October 29, 2018

No description of the gunmen was immediately available.

Investigators were checking surveillance video to help in their search for the shooters.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 951-353-7130 or 951-353-7134.