Thousands of San Diegans gather to commemorate synagogue shooting victims

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of San Diegans gathered Monday night to commemorate the 11 victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

"There's no place for hate,” was the message echoed during a vigil held at the Congregation of Beth Israel.

The message of love resonated with a large turnout.

Among the thousands in attendance was Holocaust and Auschwitz concentration camp survivor, Rose Schindler.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I tell you I’ve done nothing but cry the past couple of days because it seemed like we were back 75 years ago, said Schindler.

Monday night's vigil attendees cried for peace and justice. They said that they hoped that by standing together, they can disarm hate and create a better tomorrow.

Officers from different agencies surrounded the building, and at one point they were thanked for their service with a standing ovation and round of applause from the crowd.