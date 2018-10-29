× 1,000 miles of local roads repaired since 2015, mayor says

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday that the city has repaired 1,000 miles of city streets since 2015, two years ahead of schedule.

Faulconer announced in 2015 that the city planned to increase infrastructure funding and fix 1,000 miles of streets by 2020. City workers have fixed an average nearly 25 miles of streets per month since 2015, compared to 25 miles of streets in one year a decade ago, according to the mayor’s office.

“One thousand miles represents our commitment to improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods, restoring pride in our communities, and building a better future for all San Diegans,” Faulconer said. “This is really 1,000 miles and counting because we’re going to keep paving until every street in every neighborhood gets fixed. This is great start and we know there’s a lot more work to do.”

The city is currently on pace to fix roughly 1,500 miles of streets by 2020, estimated to be half of the city’s network of streets. The city’s infrastructure program now has the capability to fix more than 300 miles of streets each year due to the increased funding, better work crew organization and tighter regulations on contractors to hold them accountable for their work, according to the mayor’s office.

Faulconer was joined by City Council members Mark Kersey and Lorie Zapf, who both sit on the City Council’s Infrastructure Committee.

“Repaving 1,000 miles ahead of schedule is an achievement the whole City can celebrate and reflects our continued commitment to rebuilding San Diego,” Kersey said. “With the help of the City Council’s first-ever Infrastructure Committee, we’ve cut bureaucratic red tape and prioritized funding to put neighborhood road repairs first. We will move on to the next thousand miles and keep going until San Diegans have the smooth, reliable streets they deserve.”

City workers completed the 1,000th mile of repairs earlier this month in Pacific Beach. Residents can see the city’s road repair progress by visiting streets.sandiego.gov and report road issues using the city’s Get It Done app.