SAN DIEGO -- A shooting at a Midway-area sex shop left one person dead Monday, authorities reported.

The gunfire at the X Spot Adult Store in the 3600 block of Midway Drive was reported about 12:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim's identity and details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the investigation, Lt. Brent Williams said.