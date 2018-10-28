SWAT team called in after gunshots heard in South Bay

BONITA, Calif. — Reports of gunfire in a neighborhood in Bonita brought out a SWAT team, a gunman was found and nine other people were detained.

No one was hurt, and sheriff’s deputies ultimately arrested at least one person in connection with the incident.

A caller told police just before 4 a.m. Sunday that they could hear gunshots in a neighborhood east of Briarwood Road and south of state Route 54, sheriff’s Lt. Michael McNeill said.

Deputies headed to the 5400 block of Robinwood Road, where they found shell casings on the ground in front of a house and initially detained nine people for questioning.

“Deputies began to secure the residence and attempt to see if there were any casualties when more shots were heard,” said San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Ruben Medina. “As a result, we called out for reinforcements.”

While deputies were conducting their investigation, they heard several more gunshots coming from nearby, McNeill said. They found a suspect hiding in shrubs outside an apartment complex and detained him as well.

“The subject was taken into custody with the assistance of a sheriff’s canine,” said San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Ruben Medina.

Deputies also found a gun and a magazine in the area, McNeill said.

One of the detainees was taken into custody, but McNeill had no information on whether any of the other nine people who were detained were also arrested.