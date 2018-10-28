NHL recalls 2 defensemen from San Diego Gulls

SAN DIEGO — The Anaheim Ducks announced Sunday that the National Hockey League club recalled two defensemen from the San Diego Gulls.

With this recall, the Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League, lose defensemen Jacob Larsson and Andy Welinski from their roster. In addition, Anaheim has assigned defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Andrej Sustr to San Diego, according to San Diego Gulls Hockey Club communications director Steve Brown.

The San Diego Gulls are taking Monday off and resume practice at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 30.