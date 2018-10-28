Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang

A spokesman for the low-cost carrier confirmed to CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia that it had lost contact with Lion Air flight JT 610 Monday morning, local time.

We're following reports that contact has been lost with Lion Air flight #JT610 shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. ADS-B data from the flight is available at https://t.co/zNM33cM0na pic.twitter.com/NIU7iuCcFu — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 29, 2018

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, and had been due to land at around 7:30 a.m. local time in Pangkal Pinan, the largest city on the Indonesian island of Bangka.

The flight was last recorded in the Thousand Islands regency, an archipelago north of Jakarta.​

Search and rescue authorities told CNN they will hold a press conference shortly to provide more details on the plane crash.