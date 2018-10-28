81-year-old at-risk woman reported missing near Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO — An at-risk elderly woman was reported missing in San Diego’s Serra Mesa neighborhood Sunday.

Sueko Mclaskey was last seen by family members walking toward the CVS store in the 3300 block of Sandrock Road around 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Relatives told police McLaskey suffers from memory loss and possibly dementia.

Mclaskey has a history of getting lost. During a previous incident, she was found walking in the Mission Valley area after her family reported she was missing.

She is believed to have a wallet and a small sum of cash with her but left her identification at home. Mclaskey does not have a cell phone and does not have a history of using public transportation. She is restricted from driving, according to SDPD.

Mclaskey is described as an 81-year-old Japanese female with brown eyes, 5 feet tall, 110 lb., with black/gray long hair arranged in a bun. Mclaskey was last seen wearing a white vest, green or teal blouse and dark colored pants.

Several people in Kearny Mesa reported sightings of a female matching McLaskey’s description walking into Sunrise Town Center in the 3800 block of Convoy Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about Mclaskey’s whereabouts should call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2277.