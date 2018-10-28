Circle K in Kearny Mesa robbed of cigars, cigarettes

SAN DIEGO — A Circle K was robbed Sunday morning in Kearny Mesa, said police.

Four men initially walked into the store located in the 7600 block of Balboa Avenue around 8:45 a.m. without making a purchase.

They returned about ten minutes later when one of the men approached the lone store clerk and pointed a 3-4 inch knife at her stomach. He demanded cigarettes and she complied, said police. The men proceeded to take multiple packs of cigarettes and cigars.

The clerk was unharmed and the bandits fled the scene on foot.

The robbers spoke Arabic and appeared to be Middle Eastern, said police.

The suspects were described as:

#1 Male, 20-22 years old, 5’7″ – 5’8″, 160 lbs, Black hair, Green eyes, Black hoodie with white strings, Black pajama pants.

#2 Male, 20-22 years old, 5’3″, Heavy set, Black hair, Black hoodie with white strings, Black pajama pants

#3 Male 20-22 years old, 5’2″, Thin, 115 lbs, Black hair, Black hoodie with white strings, Black pajama pants

#4 Male 20-22 years old, Black hair, Black and red leather jacket

Robbery detectives with SDPD are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.