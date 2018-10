SAN DIEGO — A person was seriously injured in an explosion during an apparent cannabis oil extraction operation at a South Bay home, an officer said Sunday.

Police and paramedics were called around 7:30 p.m. to a house on Leider Drive near Green Bay Street, in Egger Highlands, according to San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster.

One person was badly burned and had to be taken to a hospital, Foster said.

No identifying information was available on the person.