SDPD to provide extra patrols near local synagogues

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Department official said police are monitoring local synagogues after a shooting at a Pittsburgh temple left multiple people dead and injured Saturday.

“We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburg and communicating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. At this time, there is nothing to indicate a connection to San Diego. However, in an abundance of caution, you will see extra patrols at houses or worship,” said Chief David Nisleit in a tweet.

“We are aware of the incident in Pittsburgh,” San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said. “We don’t have any details, but in the meantime, we will be providing extra patrols and as officers have time they will be driving by all the local synagogues.”

The suspected Pittsburgh shooter was identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers. He’s believed to have made anti-Jewish comments during the shooting, which unfolded on a Shabbat morning at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Three officers were shot in the incident, according to a Pittsburgh police spokesperson.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!”

About an hour later, he tweeted the events in Pittsburgh “are fare more devastating than originally thought.”

“Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way,” the president said.

