Man stuck by gunfire at auto repair shop

SAN DIEGO — A shooting in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego left a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a leg, police said Saturday.

Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. Friday to an alley in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue and discovered the injured victim, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Detectives learned the victim was looking over the fence of an auto repair shop to see if he could see his car when he heard two gunshots, Heims said.

The man returned to his car and a short time later a man fired two more shots at the victim, striking him in the left calf, Heims said.

The victim got into his car and backed away and witnessed the suspect get into a gray Dodge Ram and drive away northbound on Evans Street toward Imperial Avenue, Heims said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.