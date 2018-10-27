Leicester City soccer club owner’s helicopter crashes after match

LEICESTER, U.K. — A helicopter belonging to the owner of Leicester City Football Club burst into flames after crashing in a parking lot next to the club’s King Power Stadium in Leicester about an hour after the match Saturday night.

The club has not confirmed if its owner, Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was on board at the time of the crash, though he is known to regularly travel to and from the stadium by helicopter.

Leicestershire Police said they are investigating the incident as images and video spread online of flames leaping from the crash site.

“Emergency services are currently at the King Power Stadium where an aircraft came down in a car park behind the ground,” Leicestershire police tweeted. “Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”

A Leicester City spokesman said: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.” — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 27, 2018

British media reported that witnesses saw the helicopter struggling mid-air before it fell.

The owner of King Power, Srivaddhanaprabha bought the club for $57 million in 2010 and it was promoted to the Premier League in 2014. In 2016, the club achieved the once unthinkable feat of winning the premiership.

Saturday night’s crash shocked football fans and players, some of whom tweeted their sympathies.

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in the helicopter accident at

Leicester City.”

“Horrendous scenes at the king power tonight, my prayers & thoughts go out to everyone involved at Leicester,” said his teammate Declan Rice.

Arsenal tweeted: “We’re saddened by tonight’s incident and we’re all thinking of you at this difficult time.”

The crash occurred about one hour after Leicester City drew 1-1 against West Ham United in an English Premier League match.