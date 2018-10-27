Friends and family celebrate the life of murdered El Cajon teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Friends, family and well-wishers gathered at a packed celebration of life event in El Cajon for Kiera Bergman, a local teen who was found dead in Arizona after moving there to live with an on-again, off-again boyfriend.

That man, 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark, is suspected of murdering the 19-year-old from El Cajon.

As the trial on her death continues, loved ones gathered to celebrate her life Saturday afternoon.

The event, held at the Ronald Reagan Community Center, was open to the public. During a period of more than a month that Bergman was missing in Arizona, the teen's story gained national attention, with supporters using the hashtags #BringKieraHome and later #JusticeForKiera.

Suspicious text messages and Wi-Fi records were among the evidence that led Phoenix police to arrest Clark about a week after she was found dead in the Arizona desert late last summer.