Amber Alert issued across Calif. for 4-year-old kidnapped by her mom

SAN DIEGO — An Amber Alert was issued across the state of California for a 4-year-old girl who officials say was kidnapped by her mother in Vancouver, Washington.

According to the alert, Aranza Ochoa Lopez was abducted by her 21-year-old mother, Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, around 1 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The missing girl is described as Hispanic with blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials say her mother is a 5-foot tall Hispanic woman weighing about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Esmeralda was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with Washington license plate number BLK 1552.