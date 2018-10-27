3 injured in suspected drunk driving crash

SAN DIEGO — Three people were injured in a crash early this morning in Sorrento Valley that may have been caused by alcohol impairment, police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Santa Fe, San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

A 73-year-old man was driving with his 64-year-old wife in their 2010 Toyota Venza, heading west on Mira Mesa Boulevard when they were involved in a crash with a 33-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford Escape, who had been heading north on Camino Santa Fe, Hawkins said.

All three people had to be taken to local hospitals.

The woman in the Venza was being treated for unspecified internal injuries, and the driver suffered fractures to his hip and ribs, according to Hawkins. The Escape driver suffered facial lacerations and was complaining of pain.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, though police didn’t say which driver they believed to be under the influence. The crash remained under investigation.