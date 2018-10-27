Navy service member shot to death attempting to help assumed stranded motorist

SAN DIEGO — An active-duty Navy service member was killed after pulling over to help what he thought was a stranded motorist early Saturday, said police.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a shooting that occurred at southbound Interstate 15 at the northbound Interstate 5 ramp. The caller stated her boyfriend was shot, said San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Investigators learned the victim and his girlfriend pulled over to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. When the victim got out of the car, he was shot immediately.

Arriving officers found a Black male with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest where he died.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Curtis Adams of San Diego. Adams was on active duty with the Navy at the time of his murder, said Lt. Dupree.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing in a white vehicle. He was last seen fleeing south from the scene.

The suspect was detained and was questioned by homicide detectives.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.