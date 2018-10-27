× 17 rescued after two vessels collide near California-Mexico maritime border

SAN DIEGO — Seventeen people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after two vessels collided about 9 miles offshore Imperial Beach, said authorities.

The crew aboard a 332-foot yacht, Attessa IV, reported crashing with a 65-foot sportfisher, Prowler, near the California-Mexico maritime border around 8 p.m. Friday.

The sportfisher suffered extensive damage to the starboard quarter.

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, a Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot response boat-medium crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter all responded to the scene.

The Jayhawk crew airlifted a critically injured passenger to the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest. The man was listed in critical condition, said the US Coast Guard.

The RB-M crew transported 17 passengers from the Prowler to Sector San Diego.

The remaining ten passengers were transferred to the Attessa IV and were set to return to San Diego, while the captain remained aboard the Prowler.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.