Placement of ‘Bolder-Than-Most Rapist’ in East County put on hold

SAN DIEGO -- The placement of sexually violent predator Alvin Quarles into San Diego County is on hold after an agreement to rent a home in Jacumba Hot Springs fell through, a judge said Friday.

Two weeks ago, Superior Court Judge David Gill ordered Quarles -- the "Bolder-Than-Most" rapist -- to be placed in the Jacumba Hot Springs residence by Nov. 30. After a trial in May, Gill found that Quarles was eligible for the conditional release program as the next step in his ongoing treatment.

Liberty Healthcare Corp., which runs the conditional release program, subsequently notified the judge that the person living in the Jacumba Hot Springs home didn't have the authority to rent it out.

Gill said Liberty will conduct a countywide search to find a new place for Quarles to live.

The judge set a status conference for Jan. 4. He said he couldn't rule a motion to reconsider his decision to release Quarles brought by the District Attorney's Office until he receives more information. Gill ordered an updated report from officials at Coalinga State Hospital regarding Quarles' behavior and suitability for release.

The District Attorney's motion -- filed this week -- asks the court to reconsider releasing Quarles at all, and if he is released, to consider placing him outside San Diego County.

"Today's ruling buys us time and is a small victory in the battle to keep a dangerous predator away from our community," said District Attorney Summer Stephan. "We are encouraged by the court's willingness to hear more information and we will continue to strongly support our position that Mr. Quarles is not suitable for release anywhere in San Diego County. He remains a danger to the public and we stand by the victims and survivors who continue to show courage throughout the process."

Supervisor Dianne Jacob, whose district includes Jacumba Hot Springs in the East County, said the good news is that Quarles will be locked up at Coalinga in the meantime.

"Keep this guy locked up," Jacob said outside court. "He's a danger to the community. This guy is the worst of the worst. Unfortunately, East County has become a dumping ground for sexually violent predators. The community doesn't want him."

Quarles, 56, was dubbed the "Bolder-Than-Most" rapist because he attacked his victims at knifepoint, sometimes forcing the women's husbands or boyfriends to watch.

Quarles pleaded guilty in 1989 to committing more than a dozen sexual assaults in the mid-to-late 1980s and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Prior to Quarles' release from prison, the District Attorney's Office filed a petition to have him civilly committed as a sexually violent predator.

In 2014, Quarles was committed to the Department of State Hospitals to undergo sex offender treatment.

In September 2016, Quarles petitioned the court to be granted release through the Conditional Release Program for sex offenders.