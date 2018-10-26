Pedestrian struck, killed on freeway off-ramp in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles and killed while attempting to cross an Interstate 5 off-ramp in National City, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 8:25 p.m. Thursday on the Civic Center Drive off-ramp from southbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said.

A man was attempting to cross the off-ramp from an unknown direction when he walked directly into the path of a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 33-year-old woman, Sanchez said. The man was then struck by two other vehicles, he said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Sanchez said.