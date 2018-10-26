Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte, the McRib is back

CHICAGO, Ill. — McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib this November – and making it available for delivery.

The boneless, rib-shaped pork sandwich is returning for a limited time to over 9,000 McDonald’s locations nationwide.

The McRib will also be available to order through the company’s delivery service, McDelivery, and Uber Eats. Customers can also use the McDonald’s Finder app to find a store nearby with the McRib and trade McRib stickers.

The barbecue hoagie-style sandwich first made fast food waves when it hit restaurants 35 years ago. Since its debut, the McRib has been pulled off the menu and periodically re-released to energize its fans.

November 2017 was the last time consumers were able to purchase the McRib.