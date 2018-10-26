Lincoln High teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student is under police investigation

SAN DIEGO — A Lincoln High School teacher is on administrative leave following an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a female student, the San Diego Unified School District has confirmed.

It’s the second time this calendar year a staff member at the high school, located in Lincoln Park, has faced allegations of inappropriate behavior with an underage female student. A former Lincoln High security guard has been charged with two counts of molesting girls, the City Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

More recently, teacher Jason Crawford went on leave on Oct. 10 following allegations he made inappropriate comments to female students. San Diego police are investigating.

“We are conducting a preliminary investigation regarding the conduct of a teacher at Lincoln High School. Unfortunately, I will not be able to provide you more information regarding this ongoing investigation,” said Lt. Jason Weeden of San Diego Police, who oversees sex crimes investigations.

The victim’s mother confirmed to The San Diego Union-Tribune an incident involving her 17-year-old daughter and the teacher had taken place. She declined further comment.

