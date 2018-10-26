Small fire sparks at McDonald’s near SDSU campus
SAN DIEGO — A grease trap fire erupted at a McDonald’s restaurant in College Area early Friday, said authorities.
Heavy smoke was spotted coming from the fast food restaurant located in the 5800 block of Montezuma Road around 7 a.m.
Crews were working to attack the flames, said Monica Munoz, with San Diego Fire-Rescue.
“Crews located the fire in the flue and attic. Some crews now being released from the incident,” SDFD said on Twitter.
Westbound lanes of Montezuma Road to College Avenue are closed, said officials.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more details become available.
32.770760 -117.071840