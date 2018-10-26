× Small fire sparks at McDonald’s near SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO — A grease trap fire erupted at a McDonald’s restaurant in College Area early Friday, said authorities.

Heavy smoke was spotted coming from the fast food restaurant located in the 5800 block of Montezuma Road around 7 a.m.

Crews were working to attack the flames, said Monica Munoz, with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

“Crews located the fire in the flue and attic. Some crews now being released from the incident,” SDFD said on Twitter.

Happening now – SDFD response to McDonald’s at 5800 Montezuma. No injuries. Crews located the fire in the flue and attic. Some crews now being released from the incident. #firefighters pic.twitter.com/AjW2WDNwnL — SDFD (@SDFD) October 26, 2018

Westbound lanes of Montezuma Road to College Avenue are closed, said officials.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more details become available.