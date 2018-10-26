Four children admitted to Rady’s with rare wind-borne disease; more cases suspected

SAN DIEGO — Generally a blur of motion in his family’s Valley Center home, Jett Roper came to a sudden stop on Oct. 11 when a 102-degree fever and full-body rash brought the 21-month-old to an abrupt stop.

Within two days, the boy’s eyes were rimmed in red and bloodshot, and he was listless in a way his mother, Janalee Roper, had never seen before, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“If anyone touched him, it was ‘owie.’ He wouldn’t eat anything. He wouldn’t drink anything,” Roper said.

Three other families across San Diego County were dealing with the same symptoms at roughly the same time, all eventually getting admitted to Rady Children’s Hospital with the same rare diagnosis: Kawasaki disease.

Rady admitted the children in the five-day span from Oct. 9 through Oct. 14, and researchers believe the reason for the sudden cluster of cases was literally blowing in the wind.

